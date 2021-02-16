NASU, SSANU strike hinders administrative functions in UNIBEN

The ongoing strike by the University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has continued to impact administrative activities in the institution.

Recall that the Joint Action Committee of both unions had on Friday, February 5, embarked on strike across the country over unfulfilled agreements by the Federal Government.

The strike action by the non-academic staff has added to the woes of undergraduates who were compelled to stay away from lecture rooms due to the nine-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

BusinessDay checks at the University of Benin on Tuesday showed that some of the administrative blocks, particularly exams and record, bursary department, student account sessions, Information and Communications Technology, student affairs and postgraduate school were under lock and key.

A staff of the institution who craved anonymity said clearance of freshmen and some graduating students came to an abrupt stop because of the ongoing strike by the non-academic staff. The source, however, noted that lectures are ongoing physically and through e-learning.

Read Also: Axiom partners TRCN to train 500 teachers on strategies for blended learning

Ken Osifo, a student of the institution, expressed dissatisfaction with the incessant strike in the education sector, noting that they now spend beyond the normal years owing to disruption in the university’s academic calendar.

“We are in 2020/2021 academic session and I got admission in 2019/2020 but I haven’t progressed from 100-Level. We were supposed to do first and second semester exams last year but ASUU and COVID-19 happened. At the moment, we are preparing for first year semester exams scheduled to hold next month; I hope the strike doesn’t affect it,” he said.

Postgraduate students were not also left out of the impact of the strike by the unions as some of them were unable to process their academic transcripts and certificates.

Doyen Edobor, a prospective PhD student who decried the strike by the unions, noted that he cannot collect his certificate which he applied for since December.

“I’m pursuing a doctorate degree overseas but at the moment the postgraduate school and exams and record offices are locked, and I doubt if I can process my transcript which is a prerequisite for admission to do PhD,” he added.

In a telephone conversation to ascertain the level of compliance by the members of the unions, the chairman of UNIBEN SSANU, Osewa Brodrick, said they have been able to achieve full compliance.

He equally hinted that the strike may be worse if the federal government fails to respond favourably to their demands

“As I’m speaking to you, we are on transit to Abuja for a meeting tomorrow. The meeting will determine our next line of action. One thing I know is that our members are expecting the federal government to respond,” he stated.

Responding, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, said, “I can’t say anything about the strike, the union will be in a better position to do so.”