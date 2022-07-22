Lagos sets September 5 resumption date for 2022/2023 academic session

Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, director-general in the office of education quality assurance in Lagos State Ministry of Education has declared September 5 as the resumption date for the first term of the 2022/2023 academic session for public and private schools.

Seriki-Ayeni disclosed this on Thursday, July 21 in Lagos, explaining that this was done in an effort to harmonise the calendar of both public and private schools in the state.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the director-general, office of education quality assurance in the state ministry of education.

The statement further explained that all schools below the tertiary level will resume for the first term on September 5 and vacate on December 16 in the new calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State.

Read alos: Reps move to make JAMB result valid for 4yrs

It said that 2022/2023 academic calendar would ensure that students would spend productive learning hours in classrooms.

“It is pertinent to note that, according to the calendar, schools are to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days,” the statement read in part.

The statement urged all the schools to comply strictly with the new calendar for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in tandem with the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda on education and technology.