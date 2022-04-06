Kwara warns principals against abetting exam malpractice

The Kwara State government has issued a severe warning to principals of secondary schools in the state to desist from abetting examination malpractices in their schools or be ready to face sanctions.

Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, the state commissioner for education and human capital development gave the warning during a meeting with all the principals in the state held at Saint Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin, the state capital.

The commissioner bewailed that notwithstanding the constant warnings from the state government on zero tolerance to examination malpractice, some principals have been indicted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for engaging in examination malpractice during last year’s examinations.

“Henceforth, erring principals will not go unpunished,” she stated.

Modibbo Kawu applauded the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the executive governor of Kwara State, and his administration for prompt payment of salaries and promotion arrears of both State Universal Basic Examination Board (SUBEB) and Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) staff.

She implored the teachers in the state to continue to support the administration AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in its bid to provide sound and quality education to the citizens of Kwara State.

Furthermore, the commissioner charged junior secondary school principals to submit on time the list of registered students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination to enable the ministry to fix the date for the forthcoming examination.

Umar Abdullahi, the newly elected president of All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools in Kwara State had earlier praised the government of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for fulfilling its promise of the payment of promotion arrears of teachers.

Abdullahi affirmed the unalloyed support of the principals to the present administration in the state in its bid to take the education sector in Kwara State to greater heights.

Bashir Oyewole, the newly elected president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in his speech applauded the incumbent governor for prioritising education development in the state.