Keke Senior Grammar School wins Y2020 Governor’s Quiz competition

Keke Senior Grammar School, Agege, Lagos has emerged the best Senior Secondary School in the year 2020 Lagos State Schools Governor’s Quiz competition with 14 points.

Announcing the result at the grand finale of the competition that was held virtually, the quiz Master, Olusegun Adedeji declared Keke Senior High School, Agege winner with 14 points, Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu got 12 points to clinch the second position while Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon came third with 10 points.

In the junior category, Fagba Junior Grammar School, Fagba took the first position with 18 points, Lagos State Junior Model College, Kankon second position and Eva Adelaja Junior Secondary School, Bariga came third positions with 16 and 12 points respectively.

For the Primary Schools’ category, Ahmad Primary School, Agege came first with 14 points, Oke Ishegun Primary School, Alimosho and Mafoluku Nur/Primary School, Oshodi-Isolo emerged second and third positions with 10 and 8 points respectively.

Speaking at the grand finale of the competition held on Friday for Primary, Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in the State, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo revealed that this year’s competition held virtually is in line with efforts by the State Government towards engaging the students while at home.

Adefisayo spoke on the need to conduct an assessment on the children and get feedback on what they have learnt in the past few months through the Radio, Television and On-line programmes in which the Government has invested.

In her words, “In any good educational system, you don’t only test knowledge by written or summative examinations, there are so many other means such as test, quizzes, panel discussions, project work, among others, which will develop the students for the task ahead.”

The Commissioner averred that the Governor’s Quiz competition became necessary not only to checkmate the students but to also ensure that they are on top of their studies, adding that this competition will give them a wider scope in their core subjects and general studies.

She reiterated the Education and Technology Agenda of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressing optimism that the children will be confident towards operating technological devices from the comfort of their homes to attend virtual academic programmes that will enhance learning outcomes.

According to the Commissioner, the quiz competition is expected to focus on the three domains of education, which are; psychomotor, cognitive and affective domain.

The virtual competition is a creative and innovative idea of the Ministry, the pandemic has created various means of proffering solutions to challenges”.

While congratulating the participants and winners, stating that the State Government is indeed proud of them, thereby wishing them all the best in their endeavours.

Speaking earlier in an address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja said that the highly competitive Lagos State Schools Governor’s Quiz Competition is an annual event designed to develop the mind of the pupils by creating healthy rivalry among school children and has over the years produced many very brilliant students who have gone ahead to study various courses of choice in the Higher Institutions of Learning.

Adeleja expressed that the adoption of virtual competition is as a result of the “New Normal” adding that pandemic has fast-tracked the technological development of day-to-day affairs.

She noted that “The government was happy with the overt display of knowledge by our amiable children in all facets of life, science & technology, art & craft etc. The improvement recorded in external examinations and achievements in many competitions both at home and abroad is encouraging”.

The Permanent Secretary advised all children in the State to devote more time to their academic pursuit in order to attain excellence and be reliable keepers of tomorrow. She urged the students to see the competition as an avenue to upscale their knowledge and key into the technological vision of the Governor for a Greater Lagos.

She observed that the quality of Quiz competition has been growing as it progresses opining that, “The standard of questions that are posted to the pupils/students and the ease with which they answer them is a testimony to the quality of education that we provide in the State”.

The grand finale of the competition had Shodiya Ayomide and Nwoke Emeka representing Keke Senior High School, Agege, Ajeniya Abdulquadri and Akande Winifred representing Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu while Alabi Emmanuel and Akintunde Joseph representing Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon.

In the junior category, Ishaku Jethro and Owolabi Grace representing Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ashaka Kehinde and Humpe Christiwedo representing Lagos State Junior Model College, Kankon while Modupe Esther and Okebola Treasure representing Eva Adelaja Junior Secondary School, Bariga.

For the Primary Schools’ category, Ibrahim Wiquyat and Haruna Aishat representing Ahmad Primary School, Agege, Junita Lafua and Adeniran Mary of Oke Ishegun Primary School, Alimosho while Okikiola Idowu and Jimoh Mariam representing Mafoluku Nur/Primary School Oshodi-Isolo.

The winners/ participants of the competition were virtually presented with trophies, plaques and gift items such as Laptops, Android Phones, Tablets, School Materials among others.