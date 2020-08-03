Lagos to sanction schools that accommodate students other than SS3, TEC3

The Lagos State government, in its bid to ensure compliance of public and private schools with Covid-19 protocols and guidelines for schools reopening, paid a random visit to some schools across the state.

READ ALSO: Lagos says not more than 20 students per class as school resumes

The commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, led a monitoring team to assess the process of receiving the students, ensuring that Covid-19 protocols were strictly adhered to in order to reduce the risk of the disease to the minimum.

Addressing journalists during an inspection tour of some public and private schools at Education District IV around Yaba, Surulere and Apapa axis, Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the schools, adding that the government is very concerned about the safety of students and their teachers. She stressed that their wellbeing is of utmost importance to the government.

Adefisayo said asides her visitation to schools, the permanent secretary of the ministry, tutor generals/permanent secretaries of the six education districts, Office of Education Quality Assurance and other top officials of the ministry were also on field across the state to ensure that maximum compliance and coordination is achieved.

The Commissioner noted that the inspection tour will continue till all Schools are covered and stated that any school accommodating other students apart from SS3 and TEC3 contrary to the state government’s directive at this period will face disciplinary action. She emphasized that the resumption became necessary for the students to write their WASSCE Examinations and encouraged them to put in their best in the forthcoming exams taking place in two weeks’ time in a bid to come out successful. She also urged them to shun all vices, work hard and stay focused in their studies.

The Commissioner admonished teachers to take care of themselves and also to take up the role of enforcement and compliance to the Covid-19 protocols by students. She hinted that the bulk of these efforts lies in their hands as they are the custodians of the students while at school. She reiterated that students must not exceed 20 per class in compliance to social distancing.

She however called on parents/guardians to monitor the children/wards closely as their roles are germane and complimentary at this period. She concluded that all hands must be on deck to curb the spread and flatten the curve, stressing that the government will leave no stone unturned.

In her words, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja added that the Lagos State Government has provided free face masks and sanitizers for all students. She noted that aside from fumigating the schools and ensuring a clean and conducive environment for learning, the State Government has also provided facilities such as wash hand basins and portable water.

She therefore enthused that all policies made by government in ensuring that the Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to while noting that visitors and food vendors coming into the school premises during this period are not allowed.

Earlier, the Lagos State Government directed the SS3 and Technical Studies Three (TEC3) Students to resume schooling on the 3rd of August 2020 in preparation for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination scheduled to commence on the 17th August, 2020.