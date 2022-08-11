The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the result of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination.

The board held a mop-up examination on Saturday, August 6 for candidates who could not participate in the examinations during the period of the exercise for some genuine complaints, adding that it is in line with JAMB’s determination to give equal opportunity to all candidates who are desirous of tertiary education.

JAMB directed candidates who wrote the exams to check the results by sending RESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

The Board said candidates can also print their result from the Board’s website www.jamb.gov.ng after linking their email address to their profile.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results,” yeh Biard soas in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson Fabian Benjamin.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafés which often take advantage of hapless candidates, “the statement added.