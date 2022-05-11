Ishaq Oloyede gives reason for UTME 2022 result release delay

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said internal appraisal is the reason for the delay in the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) started on May 6.

Oloyede stated that the reason the board held on to the result a week after the examination commenced is due to the fact that it is checking for examination malpractices.

“We have no reason not to release the result but we are also doing some internal appraisal. We do not want a situation where we release results we still withdraw the same,” he said.

The JAMB boss reiterated the fact that the board is mindful of examination practices obtainable during UTME examination across the country and does not want to be in haste about the release of results which could be counterproductive in the end.

According to Oloyede, “We have asked people to submit reports, particularly of malpractices and when we scrutinised after the first day, we noticed that about 40percent of the report were not in, we concluded that there is no need releasing the result and creating confusion.

“We had insisted that we will not release results this year until we have all the reports of the examination malpractices. The issue of releasing results and canceling it will be very few this year, rather than the large number we had previously. We already have about 70percent of the reports updated but we want it 100percent.”

Recall BusinessDay had earlier reported the plans of JAMB to release the result of the 2022 UTME within the first week of the commencement of the examination.

The 2022 UTME that started on Friday, May 6 will be concluded on May 16. However, there are pockets of complaints coming from various centres across the country of either power failure or network issues which according to reports have left many candidates unsatisfied.