Here are Nigeria’s 20 affordable private universities in 2025

In the face of inadequately funded public universities, foreign exchange hurdles, and incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) many Nigerian parents are opting for private universities.

Though some believe private universities are for the rich, there are, however, some affordable private universities; with more reliable and efficient academic calendars, making it easier for students to complete their programmes on time.

Below are some of the cost-effective private universities in Nigeria. Nevertheless, being a cost-effective university does not mean students will get sub-standard education.

Oduduwa University Ipetumodu (OUI):

Oduduwa University Ipetumodu in Osun State is one of the most affordable private universities in Nigeria, providing students with quality education.

The tuition fee of the university ranges from between ₦98,000 to ₦150,000 for undergraduate students. However, students are required to pay for books every semester and their meals.

Alhikmah University:

Al-Hikmah University is a Muslim University in Ilorin, Kwara State with affordable education fees.

The university’s tuition fee is from ₦106,500 to ₦1.4 million. The varying fees are a result of the choice of programmes and others.

Ajayi Crowther University:

Ajayi Crowther University is in Oyo State. The university offers diverse undergraduate programmes.

It has flexible paying schedules and the tuition fees range from ₦315,000 to ₦1.6 million.

Adeleke University:

Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State, is a Seventh-day Adventist faith-based institution. The university provides financial aid in the form of loans and scholarships to indigent students.

The tuition fees range from ₦343,500 to ₦ 2.1 million and it can be paid in four instalments.

Paul University:

Paul University is one of the most affordable universities in Nigeria. It is located in Awka, Anambra State.

The current tuition fees at Paul University range between ₦190,000 to ₦240,000. The university also offers loans and scholarships to underprivileged students.

Caritas University:

Caritas University is a private university in Enugu. The fees for undergraduate students as of the 2023/2024 academic year range from ₦220,000 to ₦390,000, depending on the programme of study.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University:

Joseph Ayo Babalola University is the Christ Apostolic Church institution. All students at the university reside on campus.

The tuition fee ranges between ₦717,000 to ₦1.5 million. This is dependent on the choice of the study programme.

Rhema University:

Rhema University is located in Abia State. The current school fees of Rhema University range from ₦432,000 to ₦464,000, and this is dependent on the course of study.

Lead City University:

Lead City University is located in Ibadan. The university demands strict adherence to its rules, ensuring a structured academic environment.

The tuition fees range from ₦432,000 to ₦464,000, and this is dependent on the course of study.

Veritas University:

Veritas University is one of the cheapest universities in Abuja.

The university has a tradition of offering financial help to its students with financial needs.

This university allows its students to pay tuition fees in several instalments. The fees at Veritas University are between N190,000 and N245,000.

South Western University:

South Western University is one of the cheapest private universities in Lagos. It offers a range of subjects such as banking, finance, international relations, and mass communication.

The fees range between N190,000 and N340,000 and can be paid in instalments. Besides, the university offers student loans.

Wellspring University:

Wellspring University is located in Benin, Edo State, and was founded by the Management Science Centre, a Professional Training and Educational Consulting Firm established in 1983.

The tuition fees range from N200,000 upward depending on the course of study.

Caleb University:

Caleb University is located in Imota, Lagos State. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across science, education, law, and social sciences.

The tuition fees are from N204,500 to N346,500.00 depending on the students’ course of study.

Chrisland University:

Chrisland University became operational in 2019, and it is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It offers courses in Management and Social Sciences, Natural and Applied Sciences, College of Basic Medical Sciences, and College of Law.

The fee for courses such as BNSC Nursing is N1.6 million, but this is subject to review.

Mountain Top University:

Mountain Top University is in Ibafo, Ogun State, and was founded in 2015. The Mountain of Fire institution is known for its strictness and enforcement of spiritual activities.

Besides, it has one of the best music departments in the country. The fees range from N694,000.00 to N827,000.00.

Anchor University:

Anchor University was established not only to focus on academic learning and excellence but also to harp on character development and mitigate the tide of moral degradation and delinquency that permeates the country.

The fees are according to individual courses from ₦ 804,895.00 to ₦ 996,750.00, and more.

Obong University:

Obong University is built on a foundation of Christian values and the highest standards of academic excellence.

The university is situated in Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom. The institution’s fees range from N210,000 to N320,000

Renaissance University (RNU):

Renaissance University in Ugbawka in Enugu State was licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2005

The university’s fees range from N700,000 upwards, besides the acceptance fee of N120,000.

Tansian University:

Tansian University (TANU) is located in Umunya, Anambra State.

It was founded by John Bosco Akam. Although Tansian University is a private university, the Anambra State government under Peter Obi donated cash and vehicles for its infrastructural upgrade and development.

The university’s fee ranges from N258,000 to N700,000.

Atiba University:

Atiba University was established in 2017 and is located in Isokun, Oyo State.

The university’s goal is to build, sustain, and propagate a progressive culture of excellence in teaching, learning, and innovation among others.

The university’s fees range from N800,000 to 1.5 million depending on the course of study.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

