Greg Ibe foundation launches education intervention scheme in Abia

About three hundred and fifty indigent students across the country have so far applied for this year’s (2022) Greg Ibe University scholarship scheme.

The scholarship scheme, which targets some specified disciplines, is geared towards providing opportunities for less privileged, but gifted students to acquire education and improve their well-being.

Sleek Ogwo, director of communication and strategy, Gregory Ibe Foundation revealed this Wednesday, at the flag-off of Gregory Ibe Education Intervention Scheme for Abia South senatorial zone, held at Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) Aba, Abia state.

Consequently, the foundation is distributing textbooks and exercise books to primary and secondary schools in the three senatorial zones of Abia state.

According to Ogwo, Ibe, a professor and founder of the foundation is passionate about education and all Nigerians are benefiting from his scholarship, but the majority of the beneficiaries are Abia indigenes.

On the criteria for qualification, he explained that interested students, who apply for the scheme, are made to go through an interview, stressing that the applicant or applicants must be qualified and must be indigent to benefit from the programme.

“120 students benefited from the scheme in 2021and What informed the University Scholarship Scheme is that Ibe wants everyone to gain education and also into many disciplines that people are not opting for regularly, like insurance, physiology, among others.

“This year, he has included mass communication and petroleum engineering.

“He wants to bridge those skills gap in those disciplines”.

He stated that the response has been unbelievable, noting that the programmes run in years into millions of naira”.

Augustine Uwakwe, vice-chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu, in his speech at the event, urged the students to take the opportunity they will get from the scholarship seriously, as education is the best gift one can get.

He however charged the people of Abia state to also appreciate the founder of the foundation whom he described, as a gift to the state.

“I wish Greg is from my state, Imo. Abia doesn’t know what they have in Ibe.

“He wants to make sure that every student from Primary to Secondary is equipped with writing materials.

“If you’re not educated, you’ll be trampled upon and many of you here will still benefit from his scholarship scheme. He has enough to give out”, he stated.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Gregory Iyke Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) was founded in 1991 by Gregory Ibe, a professor, and Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu (GUU)