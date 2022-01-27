NNPC cautions against panic buying of petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has cautioned Nigerians against panic buying of petrol, stating that it has sufficient product in stock.

This is coming shortly after the return of fuel queues in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday.

The Corporation, in a statement issued by Group Managing Director, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, said that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

It said, “The NNPC Ltd. wishes to assure the public that the Company has sufficient PMS stock to meet the needs of Nigerians.

“The public is, therefore, advised not to engage in panic buying of petrol; and to ignore all rumours that may suggest otherwise.

“In line with the existing laws of the land, NNPC Ltd. is deeply committed to ensuring energy security for the country”.