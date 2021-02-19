Grange School wins 2021 COBIS Mangahigh Maths competition

Grange School, Lagos, Nigeria’s leading British International co-educational school, has been awarded the first place at the 2021 Council of British International Schools (COBIS) Mangahigh Maths competition.

The competition gathers COBIS from all over the world to compete for medals and points by playing and winning activities on the Mangahigh Website.

The competition lasted from 1st to 10th of February, 2021. Grange School gathered 59,340 points to secure the win. The school fought off stiff competition from a host of other schools to emerge winner in this competition.

“I am so proud of the dedication and the enthusiasm with which Grange’s pupils approached this competition. We could not have enjoyed the success that we did without the hard work of our staff, particularly the MangaHigh Champions who drove participation,” said Abra Stoakley, head of Grange School.

“Grange’s success in this international competition is entirely down to our determination, as a School, to triumph,” Stoakley said.

Grange School is a co-educational private day and boarding school offering the British Curriculum to a multicultural community of nursery through to secondary school.

Founded in 1958 by a group of interested parents who desired to provide standard education equivalent to that which was obtainable in the United Kingdom, the school has remained consistent to the achievement of the ideals of its founders. Located at the Ikeja GRA in Lagos, Grange School has a catalogue of its past students who are leading in their fields of endeavours, across the continents.