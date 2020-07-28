Governor Zulum approves over N200 million to offset outstanding corps members allowances

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum has approved the payment of N202.6 million to offset monthly allowances of various batches of serving and former corps members in the state.

The desk officer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Christopher Godwin-Akaba made this known in a statement in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Godwin-Akaba said that corps members received a monthly stipend of N10,000 each, while the medical corps members and paramedics received N100,000 and N50,000 respectively.

He stated that a sum of N75.4 million was released by the governor within the last one year to pay allowances of 454 medical doctors and paramedics’ corps members serving in the state.

“While N127.2 million was released to offset allowances of other categories of no fewer than 3,233 corps members in the state,” he said.

The desk officer said stated that the provision of good welfare packages to the serving corps members in the state was part of the state government’s drive in motivating them to contribute their quotas to the development of the state.

He also disclosed that the government had provided befitting and secured accommodation to all categories of corps members as incentives to ease their stay in the state.

He explained that due to challenges occasioned by the insecurity in parts of the state, no corps members was posted to serve in volatile areas.

According to him, the government has been collaborating with security agencies with a view to ensuring the safety and security of lives and properties of corps members.

Godwin-Akaba said that arrangement had reached advanced stage to resume orientation exercise at the new orientation camp with state of the art facilities by the state government in Maiduguri.

“This came in line with governor zulum’s request when the director general of the scheme, Shuaibu Ibrahim (Brig-gen) paid him a visit in 2029.

” The camp has been completed and we are ready for the take-off of the exercise if necessary security clearance is received,” he said.