Commissioner calls on schools to intensify tree planting in Taraba

Baraya made the call on Friday at the Taraba State Polytechnic while performing the maiden tree planting organized by the polytechnic.

He said tree planting was not just for the beautification of the environment but also highly economical as well as provide both shelter and a conducive environment for inhabitants of the earth.

The Commissioner while appreciating the polytechnic for the initiative pleaded that the polytechnic should partner with the state government so as to take the program to the local government areas.

” If we all remember In our school days, I remember when I was in primary school every year we used to have a program called tree planting and every student will plant a tree. That is the more reason why you find nim trees in schools. Along the line, a lot of things came into play and the practice is no longer obtainable.

“The question is what are we doing? We have cut these trees without any efforts to plant again it is necessary that tree planting campaigns should be intensified. I don’t want the polytechnic to restrict it to the campus but I want to see how you can assist or partner with the state government so that this can be taken to the local governments in the state because it will go a long way in rebuilding the environment. I quit supporting the decision of the polytechnic to commence tree planting”.

The Rector Taraba state polytechnic Ayuba Abashi in his welcome address said the initiative was part of the process in making sure that the process of cutting down trees without planting is greatly reduced.

The rector who said the program was the initiative of the school of science promised that the polytechnic will partner with the state government in order to have trees planted across the state

“This is an attempt to ensure that the process of cutting down trees without planting that is affecting the environment is greatly reduced. This is just the beginning, as the years go by we will be doing it consistently meaning that it is going to be done on an annual basis.

“I believe that as the school sustains this, it is going to help the environment to be more beautiful also where there are trees you discover that the effects of wind storms will be reduced greatly,” Ayuba said.