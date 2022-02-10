FUTA matriculates 3,834 new students for 2020/2021 session

The Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure has absorbed 3,834 new students for the institution’s 38th matriculation ceremony and commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session.

Joseph Fuwape, the vice-chancellor of FUTA in his speech to the new students urged them to acquire innovative skills that single them out at the labour market after graduation.

Fuwape stated that it was important for the new students to follow the tradition of their predecessors by acquiring new skills that will position them to become key players in the scheme of things in society after their graduation.

“The university has the wherewithal, in terms of experienced faculty members and facilities, to lead students on the path of innovative skill acquisition,” Fuwape said.

Besides, the vice-chancellor disclosed that the university will continue to train students whose skills will be required in a constantly changing society and who can hold their own in any part of the world.

“The institution is committed to its vision of being one of the best universities of technology in the world, and as such, will leave no stone unturned at ensuring quality teaching to empower you with new skills. There are lots of opportunities that will help you achieve your career projections, acquire new skills and connect with new friends. In addition to lectures and workshops, your social interaction and relationship are very important in optimising your university experience,” he said.

He reiterated the need for the new students to work hard, stressing that the gap between matriculation and convocation is not very wide.

“It is important to work hard to end the journey successfully. I urge you to avail yourself of the immense resources and facilities available in the university to achieve your laudable dream. I challenge you to position yourselves for success, create your own reality, and be committed to your dream. Position yourselves for excellence, your success is guaranteed as you study hard and stay focused,” he stated.

The VC went ahead to draw the attention of the students to avoid indulging in procrastination concerning doing their assignments and projects.

According to Fuwape, “One of the important things in the university is to get your work done on time. The university will ensure you enjoy a conducive learning environment all through your stay. I, therefore, urge you to give due diligence to your study and avail yourselves of the immense learning resources available on campus.”

He maintained that FUTA has zero tolerance for vices, even as he warned the students to stay away from all forms of social vices, such as examination malpractice, academic fraud, cultism, bullying, sexual harassment, and disruptive post on social media, indiscipline, and other despicable activities.

“The university will wield the big stick, whenever necessary, to checkmate errant students and anti-social behaviour, there would be no compromise on discipline. Students would be judged on academic performance and good character in order to earn their certificate,” the vice-chancellor stated.