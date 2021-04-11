Foundation launches learning centre for students

As part of its mission in developing the next generation of thinkers, innovators and civic leaders, the Abdul-Lateef and Sanni Foundation has launched a learning and development centre in Ikeja, the capital of Lagos.

“Our vision is to provide the right learning environment where all children are educated, no matter their background and given the opportunity to thrive and flourish,” said Sowami Ganiyat, Programme Director of the Abdul-Lateef and Sanni Foundation.

Speaking, Agbatiogun Jokotade, director, Academic and School Services, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board said the new learning and development centre would expose students with high quality knowledge that would transform students learning experience.

“The world is fast changing and so is the education sector. This learning and development centre is a platform that will enlighten students on the emerging trends in different academic subjects especially in the face of technology advancement,” she said.

As part of its programme, the new centre will host workshops, seminars and training programs for public school students between the ages of 10 and 16 years in Lagos state.

The centre’s curriculum will focus on Civic Leadership, the Sustainable Development Goals and Digital Literacy.

“I can’t wait to share the opportunities we have in store for students,” said Zahra Abdulkareem, the programme co-ordinator of the foundation.

“Part of the opportunity they will enjoy is access to our library which will nurture their creativity and expand their minds.”

At the launch event, 10 students were awarded scholarship of academic excellence.

Top among the beneficiaries were Adesanya Funmilayo who won the Civic Leadership Award and Abdul-Lateef Ogunsekan who won the overall Academic Excellence Award.

The programme advisor, Aisha Aminu advised scholarship recipients to be the change they want to see in the world.