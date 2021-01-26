Excellent employment opportunities, quality of education system attracts Nigerian students to Ireland

Ireland is one of the most popular study destinations in Europe. With over a thousand study programmes across more than twenty colleges and universities, the Irish higher education system attracts international students from all over the world.

The Irish education system is one of the best in the world with schools that are globally connected affording graduates of the Irish educational system opportunities in numerous careers all over the world.

Among the five reasons you should make Ireland your choice as an international candidate.

Excellent Employment Opportunities: A quick check will show you that lots of giant corporations, multinationals and pharmaceuticals companies have their European headquarter offices set up in Ireland. Think Google, Airbnb, Pfizer, Dell, Facebook and Accenture among many others.

The presence of these corporations’ avails graduates of the Irish educational system with numerous career opportunities. According to statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, 90-100 percent of tertiary students report to have found employment at the level they were trained for within 6 months of leaving school. If you study in Ireland, there is the provision of 2-year work visa with a high likelihood that you will find a great job and stay on in the country after you graduate.

Read Also: Getting your child back to school in the second wave of the pandemic

Quality of Education System: According to the topuniversities.com, Irish universities are ranked in the top 3 percent of universities worldwide. Irish schools focus on research and global collaboration which makes your qualifications from Irish institutions widely recognized and accepted worldwide.

Warmest of Welcomes: the people of Ireland are well known for their hospitality. Irish people are very keen to make new friends and make visitors or foreigners feel very welcome. Little wonder Ireland is dubbed the land of the warmest of welcomes to reflect the pleasant disposition and welcome international students enjoy when they come to study in Ireland.

The Irish people take pride in the welcome they offer to new arrivals to their country. This hospitality is known to make adapting and settling in for international students easier.

Safety: Ireland is well known for being a safe country and this has contributed to the popularity of the country with international students. Your safety is definitely one of the major factors you will want to tick off your list when deciding your study abroad destination.

According to the Global Peace Index rating, Ireland ranks as the 12th most peaceful country in the world for 2020 (source: statista). Ireland also ranks in the world’s top 20 countries for quality of life, peace and human development.

Proximity to other parts of Europe: studying and living in Ireland gives you the opportunity to tour Europe! Although Ireland is an island, she is incredibly close to other parts of Europe. Ireland is just an 1hour 15mins flight from London.