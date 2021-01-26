Getting your child back to school in the second wave of the pandemic

When the Lagos State Government gave an all-clear for public and private schools to open for the second term 2020/2021 academic session, it was greeted with trepidation from parents. The announcement came amid a second wave of the pandemic that has seen the State recording alarming figures in new infections and deaths to the virus.

The pandemic’s second wave is a twist in the wheel of progress in the fight against this rabid virus. The expectation that 2021 will witness a reversal in infections and return to socio-economic normality was dashed just within days of the new year. Some of these schools were reopening for in-person learning since March 2020 after the Federal Government were constrained to shut down schools to flatten the curve on the coronavirus outbreak in the country, while parents were expressing some form of relief about having their children back in the four walls of the school.

Yet, the apprehension that greeted the school reopening amid the second wave and the ensuing is better understood when one considers the number of new cases recently recorded in the country. On January 18, 2021 – the very day of the resumption – over 1,500 new cases were registered nationwide.

Although the NCDC has mandated that school administrations ensure temperature checks at entry points, compulsory use of a face mask, provision of hand-washing facilities, and classrooms are well ventilated, what steps can you take as a parent to ensure the all-round safety of your child? Here are our recommendations:

Educate your children about the virus:

According to the United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Children now make up at least 1 in 11 of all reported US coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 1 million children have tested positive for the virus. The US has the highest COVID-19 infections globally and has recorded over 418, 000 deaths so far.

There is a need to protect your entire household proactively by ensuring your bound-for-school child is fully aware of the coronavirus, how it spreads, the symptoms, and the dangers. Teach them how to protect themselves through detailed hygienic practices, regular use of facemask and the sanitisers. Ensure that the child has enough of these materials.

Teach your child to refuse a handshake or hug with anyone politely. Let them understand that this is the easiest way to spread the virus from person-to-person. Teach them never to have a conversation with anyone not wearing a mask. Teach them to use the hand sanitisers regularly. It is better to be tagged as doing too much than being ignorant and susceptible to the virus.

Be prepared to deal with eventualities:

The “eventualities” in this case is the coronavirus. It is unpredictable, and even with all these safety measures, mistakes can happen; Hence the need to prepare.

This period requires considerable preparedness for the unforeseen, especially with the economic and health realities. Do you have an education or life insurance policy that assures that your child gets the desired educational attainment if the unforeseen happens to you, the sponsor?

Having a smart financial protection plan for your children is as critical as having a health and safety response and recovery plan for your entire family. Do not be caught unawares as the smartest people on earth are the ones who prepare well, ahead of circumstances they cannot control.

It is a known fact that life happens, but we can be a step ahead by making the best decisions and forging the right partnerships that cushions these contingencies.

