Ekiti State University shuns ASUU threats, set to resume

The Ekiti State University (EKSU) in Ado-Ekiti has mandated its students to resume for academic activities as from Thursday, September 22, 2022, even as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insists on continuing with the lingering strike action.

The management of EKSU in a statement made available to the public explained that the round-off lectures for the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session have been scheduled to hold between Thursday, September 22, and Friday, October 21, 2022.

Bode Olofinmuagun, the head of directorate of information and corporate affairs at the Ekiti State University in a statement issued pointed out that the second-semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between Monday, October 24 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Olofinmuagun in the statement counseled all staff, both the academic and non-teaching staff of the institution to cooperate with the management in carrying out this directive so that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions would be completed without further delay.

Lectures for the freshers in 100 level admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session are billed to commence on Monday, October 3, 2022.

“The Management wishes all our students a safe trip back to Ado-Ekiti,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, leadership of ASUU has explained that the union will not abide by the court judgement mandating it to return to the classroom as directed by the industrial court on Wednesday, September 21.

ASUU said it will appeal the court order asking its members to resume work immediately.

In a statement, the union said it has started assembling its lawyers to file an appeal against the order of the National Industrial Court.

Adelaja Odukoya, the Lagos zone chairman of the union encouraged members to remain calm and united to fight till the end.

ASUU has been on industrial action since February 14, 2022, the union and the federal government is yet to reach an agreement to end the strike after more than seven months.