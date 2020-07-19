Education is tool for economic emancipation — Adefisayo, Lagos education commissioner

Lagos State commissioner for education, Folashade Adefisayo has said education is a vital tool for economic emancipation and therefore should be taken seriously by all stakeholders and the government.

She commended all stakeholders in the education sector for their cooperation and commitment in helping to scale up service delivery in terms of giving quality education to school children in the State.

Adefisayo, at an exclusive interview with BusinessDay in her office, at the state secretariat, Alausa-Ikeja. maintained that several initiatives have been implemented by Governor Sanwo-Olu led administration to reposition the education sector for efficiency and top-notch service delivery, stressing that the teachers and other stakeholders have been active participants in actualising the vision of government for the sector.

According to her, ‘’Mr Governor had invested so much in providing infrastructures in the past twelve months and still on-going. For us as a government, the governor theme agenda is education, education.’’

“The need for quality and affordable education for all, necessitated our going in hands with private partners towards achieving the state’s quest for quality education system”, Adefisayo said.

While assuring teachers that the State Government will ensure the provision of a conducive atmosphere in terms of physical infrastructure and welfare of teachers as well as Supporting staff, Adefisayo urged teachers to invest their time in exposing students to the best education that will impact positively and help them live a fulfilled life.

She disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu already approved the rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of schools to guarantee a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Adefisayo assured that the training programme already started for some teachers in the State would go round all the teachers, just as she solicited their cooperation towards achieving the present administration’s goals for the education sector.

Extolling the sterling qualities of the teachers in the state, the commissioner said, “As teachers, you play essential roles in helping our pupils unfold, blossom and discover their true capabilities as they journey to become responsible, fulfilled and productive citizens of our dear Nation”.

She implored the teachers to leave no child behind in the access to quality education by putting in more efforts at creating and espousing new initiatives that would strengthen public primary and secondary schools.

The Commissioner noted that Eko Excel would lead to a turnaround of the sector for the better in the state. “The reason why we identified educational technology as a central pillar is that it is a detailed and important part of the development agenda of the state.

“Education cannot wait, now is the time, we are part of the global technological revolution. I want us to know that it has been carefully thought through and it is not just about technology but about transforming practice, engaging learners, and coming out with excellent results for every child”, Adefisayo said.