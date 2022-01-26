Dennis Osadebay University to commence academic activities February – Okowa

Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, on Tuesday said Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba, would commence full academic activities before the end of February 2022.

Okowa disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after inspecting ongoing projects in the new university as well as the offices and residential apartments of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the Chief of Staff, under construction.

He stated that all the courses of the university presented for the first year programme had been accredited by National Universities Commission (NUC), adding that no fewer than 500 students had already been offered admission to study various courses as accredited for the university.

According to him, more students who meet the admission requirements for the accredited courses in the university would be offered admission by the institution before the admissions come to an end.

The Governor, who inspected the Administrative Building, Vice Chancellor’s Lodge, Faculty of Environmental Science, Faculty of Agriculture and the university’s gate house, expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far executed by the contractors.

While saying that the administrative building and the Vice-Chancellor’s lodge would be completed in March, 2022, he stated that the Faculty of Environmental Science which was nearing completion would be ready in February.

On the Faculty of Agriculture, Okowa described it as “the star project’’ and said that it would be completed in October 2022 and that construction of the roads connecting various faculties in the university were on course.

He also inspected the university’s gate under construction and affirmed that the Anwai/Ugbolu road would be expanded and beautified to link Ugbolu and give colour to the university and the Leisure Park and Film Village being built by his administration.

He added that the Faculty of Agricultural Science would accommodate a 500-seater auditorium and two 250-sitting-capacity auditoriums, including the Faculty’s building.

I am quite satisfied with the level of work done in the various projects at the Dennis Osadebay University, the governor declared.