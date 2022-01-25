Nile University provides unique networking opportunity for postgraduate students

The Nile University of Nigeria is set to be the game-changer in the tertiary education sector by providing its postgraduate students with unique networking opportunities.

Faruq Illo, a current student of MFE Financial Economics at Nile University of Nigeria speaking on the unique networking opportunity enjoyed by postgraduate students at the institution stated,

“Pursuing a Master’s degree in Financial Economics at Nile University has been a rewarding experience. Most of my coursemates are professionals from different reputable organisations, which has enabled me to make valuable connections that have led to more business opportunities for me.

“Case in point, as a pensions officer, the professional relationships I am building at Nile University so far, have been instrumental in linking me to clients that I would otherwise not have access to.”

By remaining committed to maintaining a professionally diverse postgraduate student population, Nile University is set to continue improving the career prospects of its postgraduate students by providing them with high-quality networking opportunities to complement their in-class experiences.

Read also: US partners Iowa State University on biotech training for Nigerian scientists, others

A statement from Nile University disclosed that there are many benefits of getting a postgraduate degree in Nigeria. From enhancing employability to achieving career growth, the pursuit of postgraduate education is a fruitful endeavour. The university went on to call on potential students to seize the opportunity to enroll as admission is ongoing for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Nile University according to the statement is in the business of changing the manners and ways postgraduate students in Nigeria are limited by the reason of the quality of curriculum, lecturers, among others, and the impact such make on their career prospects.

In addition to providing its postgraduate students with a high-quality academic experience, Nile University strategically attracts a professionally diverse postgraduate student population, offering its students an opportunity to enhance their professional networks and access valuable career opportunities, amongst other benefits.

It is common knowledge that competency alone is often not enough to access certain opportunities; building professionally beneficial relationships with the right people is also important. By positioning its School of Postgraduate Studies to attract professionals from numerous high-profile organisations such as World Bank, NITDA, CBN, and NNPC, to name a few, Nile University offers its postgraduate students a networking gold mine where they can cultivate impactful professional relationships.