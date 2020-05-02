Delta goes after fake news source, says schools remain closed till May 30

The Delta State Government is going after fake news source that deceived the citizens into believing that primary and secondary schools in the state would reopen Monday, May 4.

But the government has told Deltans that the schools would remain closed till May 30.

Primary and secondary schools in the state have been on compulsory break since March 26 following government’s directive which said the action was part of measures to curtail the spread of Corona virus (COVID–19) in the state.

Tertiary institutions and all academic activities were also shut down as part of COVID–19 lockdown measures, which commenced April 1, paralysing social, economic, religious and political activities.

On Tuesday, April 28, Governor Okowa announced a partial lifting of the ban on movements within the state, effective April 30, to enable residents of the state engage in economic activities since the lockdown had brought untold hardship on the people.

Social media platforms began trending with news of the reopening of schools on May 4, crediting the commissioner for basic and secondary education , Patrick Ukah, as having held a meeting where it was agreed that schools would reopen to that effect.

The news report caused panic among Deltans as they wondered why the schools should be reopened when COVID-19 was still ravaging the country without cure yet.

Some parents and guardians who spoke to BusinessDay frowned at the situation and said they were not ready to release their children/wards to school thereby exposing them to COVID-19.

Ukah, while reacting to the development, denied holding meeting or authorized the holding of any meeting on the reopening of schools in the state.

He disclosed that relevant authorities would be closing up on the source of the fake news and added that same would be dealt with approximately, to serve as deterrent to others who harbour such thoughts.

He urged the people of the state to disregard such news and hold on to the May 30th reopening date, as earlier announced by the governor.