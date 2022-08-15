Dapo Abiodun condemns murder of MAPOLY student

Dapo Abiodun, the executive governor of Ogun State has condemned the murder of Happiness Odeh a student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta by men suspected to be kidnappers.

Abiodun in a statement by his media assistant, Kunle Somorin, described the killing of the student as barbaric and wicked. The governor condemned such an inhuman act and said the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

“The incident has taken the breath of one of the state’s budding fourth estate professionals,” the governor said.

Odeh, a beauty queen of the MAPOLY was abducted and eventually killed by suspected kidnappers. According to Channels Television report Odeh, a National Diploma II student of Mass Communication Department won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

She was later reported to have been abducted by unknown men along Iperu road after she left Abeokuta to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo.

Read also: Ogun: 50,000 women now empowered through Oko’wo Dapo scheme, says Gov Abiodun

She was kidnapped on Tuesday, August 9, and was discovered to have been murdered on Sunday, August 14.

The MAPOLY Students Union Government (SUG) confirmed her death on through a statement jointly signed by its president, Sodiq Ajani, and Joy Okolie, the public relations officer.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left Abeokuta three days ago to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents. “Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus,” the statement read in part.

The SUG leaders further explained that the murderers took away Odeh’s phone.