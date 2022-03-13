Dansol College student wins N-BA Akintola Williams’ youth debate

Oluwatomisin Coker, a student of Dansol College has emerged winner of the Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) school debate organised in honour of Akintola Williams, the patron of the Association.

Coker outperformed other contestants from Corona Schools, Vivian Fowler Memorial School, Supreme Education Foundation School, Avi-Cenna International School, Dansol College, Meadow Hall Education and Edgewood College.

The Fan Milk Plc-sponsored competition, held at the British Council in partnership with Scib Nigeria and Company, NEM Insurance Plc saw students try to outdo one another in a Westminster-style debate.

The debate, which had preliminary four rounds and a final round that produced the winner, featured topics such as ‘Human Capital is a More Worthwhile Government Investment than Artificial Intelligence’, ‘The Nigerian Economy Would Benefit More From a Wider Tax Net Than Increasing Exports’, ‘Parents Should Be Held More Accountable than School Administrators for Bullying’ and ‘Compulsory Vaccination is a Recipe for Global Safety’.

Abimbola Okoya, president of the N-BA, who spoke on the objectives and strategy of the N-BA, commended the efforts of the debaters whom she described as winners.

“We have a passion for education and the empowerment of the next generation of leaders. This event is an abridged version in honour of our Patron, Pa Akintola Williams to celebrate his 102nd birthday which he marked last year.

This is very important for us at the N-BA because the empowerment of the next generation is one of our core values and also a key element of the big I.D.E.A, which encapsulates ‘Inclusivity,’ ‘Diversity,’ ‘Empowerment’ of the youth, women and the vulnerable in our society as well as ‘Agility,” she said.

While appreciating the invitation extended to the Lagos State Ministry of Education and Government, Abayomi Abolaji, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, who represented the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said the initiative aligns with the various developmental projects embarked by the Lagos State government in the educational sector.

“In Lagos State, we take pride in education. An event like this is well appreciated by the State as it is one of the many ways of showcasing the progress made in the education of our youths. Lagos State hosted the first national presidential debate, which had 13 states in attendance.

The State Government has commissioned 1,449 projects across the state and boasts of several interventions, including infrastructure development, curriculum development, and teachers training,” he said.

Abolaji urged the organisers to invite public schools in the State to join future editions of the debate.

Shola Tinubu, the immediate past president of the N-BA noted that the Patron of the N-BA, Akintola Williams, in whose honour the school debate is named, is very passionate about the event.

Present at the occasion were the Patron of the N-BA, Akintola Williams; Olabintan Famutimi, vice patron, N-BA; Abayomi Abolaji, representative of the Governor of Lagos State and permanent secretary, Ministry of Education; Adeyemi Adebayo, representative of the Lagos State Deputy Governor and director of Special Duties; and Sosanya Olubunmi, director of Co-curricular Services, Lagos State Ministry of Education