COVID-19: Private School Owners Seek Stimulus  packages from government

The Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) has asked for stimulus packages from governments at all levels to  help cushion the negative effects of Coronavirus pandemic on its members.

Godly Opukeme, National president of the association made the call on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Opukeme said the stimulus package had become necessary following  the disruption and the redundancies caused by the pandemic and indefinite closure of non-essential businesses including private and public schools.

He further said the closure of both public and private institutions in the country as well as non-essential businesses come with life-threatening pains for members of the union.

He said the stimulus package would go a long way to help private school owners stay afloat during and after the COVID-19.

“The stimulus package will help to keep private school owners overcome the challenges and keep their teachers in business, pay their annual renewal fees (dues, rates and rent) and ward-off potential threats to its survival for optimal productivity in the post COVID-19 era.

“The stimulus package for private school teachers would enable them and their immediate families survive the economic hardship and experience in the post COVID 19 era,” he said.

Opukeme, who however, lauded the federal government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the disease, noted that the body is in full support of the government for shutting down schools nationwide in response to the spread of the virus.

