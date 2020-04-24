COVID-19: FG grants students free subscription to close learning gaps

The Federal Government has disclosed partnership with some major telecom firms which granted Nigerian students free subscription to e-learning through some selected sites, in a bid to close learning gaps amid the coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, gave the information on Friday the presidential task force on COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja noted that major broadcasting outfits across the states are already effecting the learning processes.

He noted that the federal government granted free subscription to students during the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that some selected sites could now be accessed by the student for free lectures.

According to him, Airtel users can browse the site for free while MTN and Glo are still adjusting their technical system for their subscribers to access the free site, adding that both Radio and Television stations could also be accessed for the lecture.

He said the online classes were conducted like the offline, adding that the classes could be taken in real-time if the students were online and they could also get the lectures after the classes were over and such student was not online at such time.

He said what the ministry was doing was to synchronise them in order to meet the yearnings of the students during the lockdown period occasioned by COVID-19.

Also, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo noted in his remarks that the health workers that were recently relieved of their appointment would have to engage the ministry for a possible way out of the impasse, while clarifying that, “Our duty is to act as conciliator, stressing that since the courts were not sitting, the ministry will not sit akimbo.

“The disengaged health workers can get across to the ministry through the email of my personal address on social media for the ministry to act as conciliator,” he said.