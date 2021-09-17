Canary Point creates foundation indigents to access quality education

Canary Point Corporate Services has partnered with Sponsor a Child Through School Foundation (SACTS) through its CSR initiative, Canary Foundation, to identify children in orphanages and less privileged communities for scholarship opportunities to school up to tertiary institution.

At the launch of Canary Foundation, Tolu Oke, Chief Operating Officer of Canary Point Corporate Services, said, “The goal for us as a foundation and as a responsible organisation is the full development of every child, we will continue to play our part in providing life changing opportunities through quality education”.

Through the partnership, Canary Foundation have had the opportunity to be part of the educational journey of some wonderful children, so far, they have 17 children on their sponsorship list who are in various stages of education in the secondary and tertiary school system.

Read Also: Foundation restates commitment to empowering vulnerable children, youths in Nigeria

The Foundation’s mantra is “Securing the future of tomorrow’s leaders’ and the foundation hopes that the interaction with the children will be a life-long journey to the point where the beneficiaries of the foundation today become mentors and sponsor other children in future to ensure the sustainability of the vision.

A cheque of N5 million was presented to the SACTS foundation with an assurance of continuous support towards the education of the beneficiaries. The Chief Operating Officer of SACTS, Nike Richie-Ogbodu, received the donation and in her remarks said, “I am deeply grateful to Canary Foundation for coming through at the time that funds were needed to support the children. The resultant effect of the pandemic made it hard for the beneficiaries who are late starters to get education. On our part we will ensure that the children get all the motivation they need to excel”.

Canary Point Corporate Services is a financial services group of companies which provides a diversified range of services such as Business financing, Remittances, Banking and Bureau De change.