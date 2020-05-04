BusinessDay
Buhari orders Police to unravel murder of UNIPORT students

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, ordered the Nigeria Police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of  three University of Port Harcourt students

In a statement by Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu, the President described the action as ” heinous and sad”.

President who extended his condolences to the university authorities and the Rivers State Government over the unfortunate incident, directed the Police to intensify actions, arrest the fleeing killers and bring them to justice.

Describing the tragic occurrence as “sad and heinous,” President Buhari regretted that the “evil perpetrators have cut short the prospectively bright journey of these youths”.

He prayed to God  to comfort all those who mourn these young students, and grant their souls eternal rest.

President Buhari, while noting that the Nigerian Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit has apprehended one of the suspected perpetrators, further directed the Police Authorities to intensify search for the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.

Joy Adoki, killed by the kidnappers

According to the President, “This administration will continue to equip the law enforcement and security agencies to bring to an end the evil activities of kidnappers in the country”.

The murdered final -year students  have been identified as Joy Adoki,  Nelson Nwafor,  and Fortune Obemba.

The Rivers State Police  Commande have already arrested three  of the five -member gang that killed the students. The prime suspect, Friday Akpan, led the Police to the arrest of two others, and took the officers to the forest in Eteo, Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State, where they killed and buried the students.

 

