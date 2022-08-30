ASUU strike: LASU, others pull out

The Lagos State University (LASU) leads some other universities out of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU’s) strike while the federal government is saying it has met 80 percent of the union’s demands.

The Kwara State University, Kaduna State University and Osun State, among other universities have also pulled out of the strike which has lingered since February 14.

Some other institutions such as Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, in Oyo State, Ekiti State University, among others have directed their students to resume academic activities.

Meanwhile, the federal government has said that it has met almost 80 percent of the demands by ASUU.

Bem Goong, the director of press and public relations, in the federal ministry of education disclosed this while explaining the decision of ASUU to extend the six-month-old strike as unreasonable.

“If you bring some demands and almost 80% have been attended to, there is no need to drag the strike anymore.

“It is unreasonable for the strike to be lingering since the government has worked towards fulfilling most of the demands.

“As regards the next steps, the government has already inaugurated a committee to harmonize the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS and the University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System, IPPS,” Goong said.

Recall that ASUU on Monday, August 29 announced the extension of the ongoing strike after a heated meeting of the national executive council (NEC) held at the University of Abuja.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the federal government’s failure to meet the 2009 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement, the 2020 Memorandum of Action (MoA) agreement.

Besides, the federal government’s insistence on ‘no work, no pay’ policy did not go down well with many leaders of ASUU, who sees the disposition as an attempt to victimize them for standing out for their rights.