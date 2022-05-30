ASUP calls off strike, lectures to resume May 30

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called off the union’s 2-weeks warning strike and has mandated lecturers in all public polytechnics in Nigeria to resume lectures on Monday, May 30, 2022.

According to a statement released by ASUP and signed by Abdullahi Yalwa, the national publicity secretary of the union, “The two weeks definite strike of the union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022, as agreed by the emergency meeting of the NEC.

“Consequently, the union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022, while hoping that government will take advantage of the window to address the five outstanding items.

“Further directives/ updates shall be released after the 103rd meeting of NEC which is scheduled to hold in the month of June 2022, during which the situation shall be reviewed.”

ASUP noted that the government is yet to meet the following demands proposed by the union.

“Release of the approved N15 billion revitalisation fund for the sector. This issue is still stuck in the Federal Ministry of Finance with a promise of follow-up action by the Education ministry.

“Release of arrears of CONTISS 15 migration for the lower cadre. This issue is still at the committee level set up to resolve the dispute on the contested 2014/15 verification report.

“Release of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service: The document is still awaiting approval as it has been recalled from the Head of Service for further review.

“Continued delay in the appointment of substantive rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa, and Kaduna.

“Resolution of issues with members in Colleges of Agriculture: The issue is still pending as a resolution will require an interface between the education ministry and agriculture ministry.”

Recall that ASUP had on Monday, May 16 directed its members to embark on a two-week warning strike in reaction to the federal government’s failure to meet numerous unresolved demands of the union.

The polytechnic lecturers demanded that the federal government pay the N15 billion revitalisation fund for polytechnics, pay the minimum wage arrears, and review the working conditions of its members.

Supposedly in response to ASUP request, the federal government recently began the payment of the minimum wage arrears, not just to polytechnic academics, but also to university lecturers and other tertiary institution workers throughout the country.