Angba urges UICROSS matriculated students to shun unlawful practices

Augustine Oko Angba, the vice-chancellor of the University of Cross River State (UICROSS) has urged the newly matriculated students to shun unlawful practices and concentrate fully on learning.

Angba made the statement while addressing students during the occasion of the 19th matriculation ceremony of the institution held recently.

In his speech, he counselled the matriculating students to shun any unlawful practice, such as cult, yahoo-yahoo, and other unlawful associations that will take them out of their dreams.

“Refuse to listen to those (staff and students) who propagate the idea that you can only have good grades through sorting. This is not true and the University condemns sorting completely and in strong terms,” he warned.

“It is pertinent to know that education is a choice: If you are not willing to learn nobody can force you, if you are determined to learn nobody can stop you,” he added.

Read also: Seplat Energy’s gas development, a major carbon reduction move, says CEO

The University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) formerly known as the Cross River University Of Technology (CRUTECH), marked its 19th matriculation ceremony for over 6,250 students in Calabar, as the last matriculation as CRUTECH.

The vice-chancellor charged the students to exchange ignorance with knowledge and grow from boys and girls to women and men.

“To my fresh and matriculating students, today’s ceremony is not just for wearing an academic gown. It is not an event to showcase your victory over JAMB. It is an initiation into the Ivory Tower, a place where your intellect is horned; a place where erstwhile unquestioned ideas are turned into intellectual quests; a place where ignorance is replaced with knowledge; a place where you are to grow into a man and woman of impeccable character for the purpose of enhancing humanity,” the vice-chancellor stated.

The vice-chancellor charged the students to exchange ignorance with knowledge and grow from boys and girls to women and men.

Angba, who holds a BSc, MSc, and Ph. D in the field of Agricultural Extension from the University of Ibadan is the 5th substantive vice-chancellor of CRUTECH.’

The vice-chancellor who hails from Uchu, Yache in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the culture of excellence, for which CRUTECH is known for, is upheld.

According to Angba, “research and infrastructural development are my cardinal focus. I will put in everything to ensure that every student excels and under the most conducive learning environment.”

“The hostels have been renovated and with a constant supply of light and water. They are arrangements to provide more comfortable hostel accommodations for students in all the institution’s four campuses. Existing classrooms are to be upgraded and new ones built with twenty-first-century teaching and learning gadgets.”

He congratulated the matriculating students and wishes them a successful academic journey.