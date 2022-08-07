Al-Mahmud School introduces skills acquisition to raise self-reliant pupils

The management of Al-Mahmud Nursery/Primary School, Ayegbami area, Alagbado, Okelele, Ilorin, has introduced skills acquisition into the school’s activities as part of measures to make them self-reliant.

Liquid soap branded ‘Al-Mahmud multi-purpose soap’, produced by the school pupils was exhibited at the weekend by the school management at the 10th year anniversary of the school.

Olayemi Babatunde and Abubakar Karebu guided the pupils in producing some packs of the soap before their parents, guardians and guests at the event.

The Proprietor of the school, Sheikh Abdulrazaq Imam Karebu, explained that the innovation was a deliberate attempt to inculcate skills acquisition in the pupils right from their tender age.

He expressed the optimism that the pupils will in future become self-employed and employers of labour.

“We need to catch them young. There are thousands of university graduates in the society seeking the unavailable white collar jobs. And such graduates are ashamed of starting to learn a trade or acquire skills.

Read also: Wealth creation: ‘Entrepreneurship have to be a major part of education from primary level’

“But the pupils of our school upon graduation can start combining business while still furthering their education. The procedure for producing the soap is not cumbersome and at it can be done at any time of the day,” Sheikh Karebu stated.

The chairman of the occasion, Abdullahi Olesin, hailed the initiative of the school’s management, saying that skills acquisition remains the only solution to youth unemployment, as he urged other school proprietors to follow suit.