… as JAMB concludes registration, set mock exams for April 5

Over two million candidates have been registered as of March 8, for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is set for the mock and final tests in April.

According to report from JAMB’s weekly bulletin, the board said, “The registration process, which began on February 3, 2025, saw a total of 2,030,627 candidates successfully complete their registration, allowing them to participate in the UTME scheduled for April 25, 2025.”

The board noted that the over two million candidates exclude applicants registered for the examination at foreign centres.

JAMB warned all candidates to strictly adhere to examination guidelines and refrain from any dishonest practices.

The examination body said 200,115 candidates have indicated interest in taking the optional mock UTME slated for April 5, 2025.

“200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for April 5, 2025.

“Among these, 630 candidates have also registered for the trial mock examination, which will take place on the same date.”

With registration now closed, JAMB has shifted focus to examination security, implementing new anti-cheating measures to ensure the integrity of the test.

According to the bulletin, these measures have already resulted in the arrest of multiple candidates attempting to gain admission using forged A-level results.

JAMB cautioned candidates against engaging in any form of malpractice, emphasising that strict monitoring systems have been put in place to detect and penalise fraud.

The board warned all candidates to strictly adhere to examination guidelines and refrain from any dishonest practices.

It emphasised that UTME registration is separate from school-based exams like WAEC and NECO, urging stakeholders to acknowledge this distinction and adhere to its registration protocols.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share