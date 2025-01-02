Will Nigeria’s record budget translate into real change?

Nigeria’s ₦47.9 trillion budget for 2025, the largest in its history, presents a pivotal moment for the nation’s future. The promises embedded in this fiscal plan are grand: improved infrastructure, diversified revenue streams, and inclusive economic growth. Yet, for many Nigerians, such aspirations often remain confined to political speeches, overshadowed by enduring hardship and a lack of trust in government institutions.

The sheer size of the budget reflects the scale of Nigeria’s challenges, from its crumbling infrastructure to widespread poverty and high unemployment. However, the fundamental question remains: can this financial blueprint transcend political rhetoric and deliver tangible progress for Africa’s most populous country?

Nigeria enters 2025 under the weight of an economic crisis exacerbated by missteps in policy execution. The removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate in 2023 were intended to stabilise the economy. Instead, they exposed vulnerabilities in governance, triggering public outrage and a nationwide strike under the banner “EndBadGovernance.”

The inflation rate, now at 34.6 percent—the highest in three decades—continues to erode purchasing power, while economic growth, projected at 3.68 percent, risks being cosmetic unless it translates into meaningful improvements for ordinary Nigerians. For many, these reforms have come at too great a cost, disproportionately impacting the vulnerable while political elites remain insulated from the consequences.

The 2025 budget arrives with an opportunity to rewrite this narrative. However, the government’s track record raises concerns about its ability to manage such an ambitious fiscal plan effectively. Previous budgets have been undermined by inefficiencies, corruption, and a lack of strategic focus. If Nigeria is to avoid repeating these mistakes, it must adopt a disciplined, transparent, and inclusive approach to public spending.

Key sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure have long suffered from chronic underfunding. The focus must shift from politically motivated projects to initiatives with measurable social and economic impact. This requires robust oversight mechanisms to ensure funds reach their intended targets and deliver results.

Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenues has historically been its Achilles’ heel. Despite efforts to diversify, oil remains a dominant economic driver, leaving the country vulnerable to price volatility and production inefficiencies. In 2023, oil and gas revenues fell short of expectations, contributing only ₦7.87 trillion against a projected ₦9.38 trillion.

Encouragingly, non-oil revenues exceeded targets, reaching ₦9.89 trillion, buoyed by corporate taxes and VAT collections. This shift highlights the potential for a broader revenue base but also underscores the need for sustained reforms to ensure these gains are not ephemeral.

Debt servicing remains a significant concern, consuming 37 percent of total spending in 2023. While borrowing to finance growth is not inherently problematic, it must be accompanied by policies that ensure economic expansion outpaces debt accumulation—a principle encapsulated in the Domar Model.

Perhaps the greatest challenge facing the Nigerian government is the erosion of public trust. Years of political instability, economic mismanagement, and corruption have left citizens sceptical of official promises. Addressing this trust deficit requires more than economic reforms; it demands a governance overhaul that prioritises accountability and equity.

Transparency in budget implementation will be critical. Citizens must see evidence that their sacrifices—enduring high inflation, reduced subsidies, and increased taxation—are yielding results. Inclusive policies that address regional disparities and uplift marginalised communities are essential to building a more equitable society.

The ₦47.9 trillion budget offers Nigeria a chance to redefine its economic trajectory. But the path forward is fraught with challenges. Growth must be sustainable, not superficial; reforms must prioritise long-term development over short-term political gains.

For millions of Nigerians, 2025 represents a crossroads. Will this be the year their resilience is rewarded with genuine progress, or will it become another chapter in a history of unmet expectations? The government’s actions in the coming months will determine whether Nigeria can turn its vast potential into a reality that benefits all its citizens.

The world is watching, not just as an observer but as a stakeholder in Nigeria’s success. A prosperous, stable Nigeria would serve as a cornerstone for regional stability and economic growth across Africa. Nigeria, with its vast human and natural resources, has the potential to be a leading economic power on the continent. A thriving Nigerian economy would stimulate trade, attract foreign investment, and foster innovation across Africa. Furthermore, a stable and democratic Nigeria would serve as a model for other African nations, promoting good governance and peaceful development.

Conversely, failure to address its challenges risks deepening the country’s—and the continent’s—vulnerabilities. Economic instability in Nigeria could trigger regional crises, including mass migration, political instability, and even conflict. The spread of poverty and insecurity within Nigeria could destabilise neighbouring countries, undermining regional cooperation and hindering development efforts across the continent. Moreover, the failure of Africa’s most populous nation to achieve its potential would have significant global repercussions, impacting international trade, security, and development.

The stakes could not be higher. Nigeria’s government must seize this moment, not just to balance its books but to rebuild its people’s faith in the promise of a better tomorrow. This requires a comprehensive and sustained effort to address the root causes of Nigeria’s challenges. It demands a commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability. The government must prioritise investments in human capital, including education, healthcare, and skills development. It must also create a conducive environment for private sector growth, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. By embracing these principles, Nigeria can unlock its immense potential and become a beacon of hope for Africa and the world.

