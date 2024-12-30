The season of reflection: Nigerian leadership’s moral imperative

As Nigeria approaches Christmas 2024, the season of giving and renewal feels at odds with the economic despair gripping the nation. Inflation has decimated purchasing power, unemployment remains stubbornly high, and public trust in leadership has eroded to its lowest point in decades. Yet, amid these challenges, the festive season offers an opportunity for collective reflection—not just for families and communities, but for those in positions of authority, power, and influence.

Leadership in a time of crisis demands more than maintaining appearances or issuing hollow platitudes. It requires confronting uncomfortable truths and reevaluating priorities. Christmas, with its ethos of compassion and humanity, serves as a poignant reminder of what leadership should embody. For a nation struggling with profound socio-economic fractures, this season must transcend performative gestures. It is a moment for accountability, decisive action, and a recommitment to values that foster collective progress.

Read also: The history of matching pyjamas for Christmas family photoshoots

Nigeria’s economic turmoil cannot simply be attributed to global headwinds or market volatility. The root of the problem lies in a failure of leadership, characterised by shortsighted policies, unchecked borrowing, and an apparent disregard for the hardships endured by ordinary citizens. The floating of the naira, the removal of subsidies, and the government’s ever-growing debt burden have driven the economy to the brink, with little to show in terms of structural reform or tangible improvements in people’s lives. These policies, though bold in appearance, lack the strategic foresight and planning necessary to address the underlying challenges. Leadership must now move beyond rhetoric, tackling inefficiencies and prioritising sustainable solutions over political expediency.

“At the same time, adaptability must become a hallmark of leadership, ensuring Nigeria can navigate the external shocks of a volatile global economy while safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens.”

The private sector, often heralded as the engine of economic growth, must also confront its role in shaping Nigeria’s trends. While many businesses have struggled to remain afloat, others have thrived in an environment that rewards exploitation and short-termism. The season of Christmas offers a unique chance for business leaders to examine their impact beyond profit margins. Their strategies must shift toward investments that empower employees and communities, building resilience in the face of mounting economic pressures. Corporate responsibility must be more than a public relations slogan; it should be a core philosophy, rooted in ethical practices and sustainable growth.

This moment of crisis should serve as a catalyst for change. Leadership, whether in public office or the boardroom, must embrace a people-centred approach to governance and business. Fiscal prudence, social investment, and the creation of meaningful opportunities for Nigeria’s vibrant youth population should take precedence. Transparency and accountability must underpin decision-making processes, fostering trust in institutions that have long been plagued by opacity. At the same time, adaptability must become a hallmark of leadership, ensuring Nigeria can navigate the external shocks of a volatile global economy while safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens.

Christmas symbolises renewal, a chance to step back, recalibrate, and recommit to the values that sustain a just and equitable society. For Nigeria’s leaders, this is not merely a moral imperative but a strategic necessity. The country’s challenges are immense, but so too are its opportunities. As the holiday season unfolds, let it remind us that leadership is not just about wielding power but about using it wisely and with integrity to create a future where all Nigerians can thrive.

The year 2025 cannot be another cycle of unfulfilled potential. Nigeria deserves leaders with the courage to bridge the gap between promise and reality, leaders who act not out of self-interest but out of a genuine commitment to the public good. This requires a fundamental shift in leadership philosophy, moving beyond rhetoric and towards concrete action. Leaders must prioritise evidence-based policymaking, actively engage with citizens to understand their needs and concerns, and cultivate a culture of transparency and accountability.

Read also: A Soulful Christmas: Embracing Joy and Renewal for the New Year

Furthermore, 2025 demands a renewed focus on human capital development. Investing in education, healthcare, and skills training is not just a social responsibility; it is an economic imperative. By empowering its people with knowledge and opportunities, Nigeria can unleash its true potential and build a sustainable and inclusive future.

This Christmas, let the spirit of hope and renewal inspire a renaissance in leadership, paving the way for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria. Let us remember that true leadership is not about power or privilege but about service to the nation. Let us demand leaders who are not afraid to challenge the status quo, to confront the deep-seated inequalities that plague our society, and to build a Nigeria where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Merry Christmas, Nigeria—and may the coming year bring the transformative change we so urgently need. May it be a year of renewed hope, of bold action, and of a brighter future for all Nigerians.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share