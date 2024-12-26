Stampedes and starvation: A grim verdict on Nigeria’s economic leadership

The recent food stampedes in Ibadan, Anambra, and Abuja, which claimed at least 50 lives in three days, starkly illustrate the depth of Nigeria’s economic and social crisis. These tragedies, where citizens died in desperate attempts to secure food and cash donations, are not isolated events but symbols of a systemic failure. They expose the fragility of a nation struggling to balance economic reform with human dignity. For a country endowed with immense natural resources and touted as Africa’s largest economy, the sight of its citizens trampling one another for basic sustenance is both heartbreaking and damning.

“With inflation reaching a 28-year high of 34.6 percent and food inflation nearing 40 percent, basic commodities such as rice and poultry have become unattainable for many.”

The economic policies under President Bola Tinubu, collectively termed “Tinubunomics,” have been at the heart of this turmoil. The removal of the petrol subsidy and loosening of currency controls were necessary steps to prevent fiscal collapse, yet their implementation lacked the safeguards needed to protect Nigeria’s most vulnerable. These reforms have unleashed runaway inflation, eroding incomes and pushing millions into poverty. With inflation reaching a 28-year high of 34.6 percent and food inflation nearing 40 percent, basic commodities such as rice and poultry have become unattainable for many. The result is a cost-of-living crisis so severe that it has driven Nigerians to deadly food stampedes and unprecedented levels of desperation.

Read also: Nigeria’s recurring stampedes expose acute hunger crisis

The government’s optimistic projections of reducing inflation to 15 percent next year feel disconnected from the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians. Promised palliatives and cash transfers have been sporadic and insufficient, leaving citizens to fend for themselves in a system that increasingly prioritizes macroeconomic goals over microeconomic realities. Fiscal imbalances must be addressed, but a reform process that worsens inequality and hunger threatens the entire basis of economic growth.

The situation is further compounded by structural challenges. Persistent insecurity in Nigeria’s food-growing regions continues to disrupt production, while devastating floods have displaced over 200,000 people and destroyed critical farmland across 29 states. The Food and Agriculture Organisation warns that these climate shocks will worsen food insecurity for the 31.8 million Nigerians already at risk of acute hunger. Yet, the government has been slow to implement meaningful interventions to address these issues. Nasir Aminu, a senior lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, aptly noted that food stampedes would not occur if people had hope and certainty about their next meal.

Nigeria must urgently shift its approach to prioritize policies that mitigate the current crisis and lay the groundwork for long-term stability. Expanding social safety nets through direct cash transfers and food aid is critical to alleviating immediate suffering. Transparency and efficiency in distribution are essential to ensure resources reach those who need them most. Simultaneously, the government must revitalize agriculture by investing in climate-resilient practices, irrigation systems, and rural security. These measures will not only boost food production but also create jobs and stabilize food prices.

Addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits is equally important. Improving rural road networks will enable farmers to transport produce to markets more efficiently, while expanding storage facilities can reduce post-harvest losses. Price controls on essential commodities should also be introduced to shield consumers from exploitative practices during this crisis. Additionally, enhanced flood management infrastructure is necessary to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change, safeguarding agricultural land and rural livelihoods.

The hunger crisis is not just an economic issue; it is a moral failing that challenges the credibility of leadership. For President Tinubu’s administration, the ongoing tragedy is a test of its ability to balance bold reforms with compassion. It is imperative to shift from rhetoric to action, addressing the structural issues that have pushed millions to the brink. The government must also acknowledge that without trust and empathy, its reforms will be viewed as punitive rather than transformative.

As Nigerians mourn the lives lost in these stampedes, this Christmas season offers a sombre opportunity for reflection. The government must seize this moment to pivot toward policies that restore hope, dignity, and resilience. This requires a fundamental shift in perspective, prioritising human needs over abstract economic models. The government must acknowledge that economic growth without social inclusion is not sustainable and ultimately undermines national stability. If it does not act decisively, the legacy of this administration may be defined not by its bold reforms but by the suffering those reforms failed to prevent. Instead of celebrating economic indicators, the government should be measured by its ability to improve the lives of its citizens, to ensure that every Nigerian has access to food, shelter, and a decent standard of living. This demands a renewed commitment to social justice, a recognition of the inherent dignity of every human being, and a willingness to prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share