Nigeria’s economic conundrum: Can the nation avert disaster?

Over the past decade, Nigeria’s economic trend has confounded expectations. Once heralded as Africa’s largest economy with promising growth potential, the country now grapples with economic contraction, steep inflation, and a GDP per capita that has dropped nearly by half—from $3,201 in 2014 to $1,621 today. This stark decline reveals a “lost decade” of diminished living standards and rising hardship, illustrating how a combination of policy inertia, over-reliance on oil revenues, and inadequate economic planning have eroded national prosperity.

Nigeria’s plight stands in sharp contrast to its West African neighbours, who have fared better. Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, for example, have managed to lift GDP per capita through robust investments in diverse sectors, including agriculture, technology, and manufacturing, while maintaining more modest inflation rates. By contrast, Nigeria’s inflation now exceeds 30 percent, with the National Bureau of Statistics recording it at 32.7 percent as of September 2024—one of the highest in the region. This has left millions of Nigerians grappling with shrinking purchasing power, highlighting the human cost of mismanagement.

“Fuel subsidies, in particular, have drained national finances, syphoning off funds that could have been allocated to crucial investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The consequence is visible: a lack of structural resilience and an economy acutely vulnerable to external shocks.”

At the heart of Nigeria’s economic malaise lies its enduring dependence on oil, which has exposed the country to cyclical global price shocks. The 2014 oil price collapse should have marked a turning point, spurring the government to accelerate economic diversification. Instead, successive administrations opted to prolong costly subsidies and delay essential reforms. Fuel subsidies, in particular, have drained national finances, syphoning off funds that could have been allocated to crucial investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The consequence is visible: a lack of structural resilience and an economy acutely vulnerable to external shocks.

Recent reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the adoption of a floating exchange rate, are promising signs of change. However, these adjustments are not without considerable costs. The elimination of subsidies has led to steep fuel price increases, exacerbating living costs for a population already stretched thin. For these reforms to yield long-term benefits, they must be accompanied by a comprehensive strategy to cushion the immediate impact on Nigeria’s poorest households and to rebuild trust in public institutions.

To chart a sustainable path forward, Nigeria’s leadership must prioritise a truly diversified economy. The country’s vast agricultural potential, burgeoning youth population, and nascent technology sector offer immense opportunities. However, realising this potential will require a concerted focus on industrial policy, effective regulatory frameworks, and significant investments in human capital. Furthermore, enhancing transparency and accountability in governance is critical. Clearer communication, particularly around fiscal policies and reform benefits, can play a vital role in restoring confidence both within Nigeria and among international investors.

Nigeria’s economic challenges are formidable, yet not insurmountable. As the nation stands at a critical juncture, policymakers face a stark choice: continue with piecemeal, short-term solutions or embark on a transformative journey towards structural change. The latter path, though arduous, is imperative for stabilising the economy, alleviating poverty, and ensuring that the fruits of growth and development reach every Nigerian.

By embracing bold reforms, Nigeria can unlock its vast potential and emerge as a global economic powerhouse. This requires a comprehensive approach that addresses systemic issues such as corruption, infrastructure deficits, and inefficient governance. Investment in education, healthcare, and technology will empower the workforce and foster innovation. Moreover, diversifying the economy beyond oil and gas will enhance resilience and create new opportunities.

Failure to act decisively could condemn Nigeria to another decade of missed opportunities, perpetuating a cycle of economic stagnation and social inequality. It is imperative that policymakers prioritise long-term vision over short-term gains and that the nation unites to forge a sustainable path towards prosperity. The time for decisive action is now.

