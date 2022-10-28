Motorcycle riders’ moves to hit Lagos roads again

The Lagos State government on June 1, 2022, began the commencement of ban on commercial motorcyclists, popularly called “Okada” riders, in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs), and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

On September 1, 2022, the Lagos State government extended the ban on the activities of commercial motorcycles to four more Local Government Areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State commissioner for transportation had warned that defaulters, both the rider and passenger were liable to three years imprisonment if apprehended.

The motorcycle impounded will be crushed in the public view, in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2, and 3 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law of 2018, he said.

The announcement was greeted with mixed reactions, as some residents applauded the bold step of the state government to curb Lagos of Okada menace; others decried the hardship brought along with the new development.

Due to the ban, many commuters are left with few numbers of vehicles to struggling for if they are to get to their destinations on daily basis, while some others are left with no choice but to trek.

Some passengers, till date, still complain that the ban has led to increase in transportation fares, and people now stay longer in traffic.

Business owners who deal in the importation of new motorcycles, sales of motorcycle parts, and repairs are thrown out of business.

However, in the face of the applause that greeted the ban, the motorcycle riders are now lobbying political leaders and parties to reverse the ban. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, some of the banned commercial motorcycle operators in Ejigbo LCDA went to the council chairman, asking him to ease the ban on their business activities.

Over 60 Okada riders came up to plead with the executive chairman to allow them to work, even if it is just within the streets, as they have mouths to feed and bills to pay. They promise to abide by any laid down rule so far it affords them the opportunity to retain their means of livelihood.

The council chairman, though disclosed that he does not have the power to unban order restricting motorcycle operation in the state, subtly gave the operators a way out of their predicaments.

He explained that there would be a meeting between him, 10 representatives of the Okada riders, union representatives, and the chairmen of Isolo LCDA and Oshodi LGA.

The agreement and resolution, according to the council boss, will then be put forward to the state governor, with the hope that something positive would come out of it.

We are aware of what such a promise by a political party leader could amount to, hence, we want to call the attention of the Lagos State government to ensure that it does not jeopardise the life and security of the masses to actualise political goals.

What led to the ban on motorcycle operations in the state is still fresh in our memories and nobody should attempt to use emotional blackmail to reverse this. We know elections are fast approaching and for personal party self-interests, many will attempt to betray the trust of the masses on the governments.

No amount of emotionality can right the wrong. That the operators of Okada are facing some tough times is not in doubt, that some commuters are passing through challenges due to few vehicles on the roads and hike in fares are noticeable, but none of these can justify the unbanning of motorcycles on our roads bearing in mind the havoc they were causing before the ban.

There is a noticeable high level of sanity on many roads in Lagos since the ban, and people are beginning to adjust to the challenges inherent. We want to say here that instead of reversing the ban, the Lagos State government should intensify its efforts in providing more vehicles on the roads to cushion the adverse effects of the ban. Besides, the roads should be fixed to ease traffic and movements on Lagos roads.

We are also of the view that among other provisions of the government, there is a dire need for school buses to convey public school children in both primary and secondary schools positioned at designated parks.

This service should be solely for children in school uniforms; it will go a long way to ease the pains of many parents and children who find it difficult to get to school these days.

The motorcycle operators and the Lagos State government must understand that development always comes at a price. And most times, the price is at some people’s loss, in this case, the Okada riders.