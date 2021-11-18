Making ‘International Students’ Day’ count in Nigeria

November 17, is International Students’ Day’. It is a day which has been set aside to celebrate the community of students all over the world.

It was originally meant to commemorate the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi Germany’s storming of the University of Prague after demonstrations against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia and the killings of Jan Opletal and worker VáclavSedláček.

It is now marked by a number of universities, sometimes on a day other than 17 November, as a non-political celebration of the multiculturalism of their international students.

The celebration of International Students’ Day (ISD)resembles multiculturalism, diversity, and cooperation among students across the globe. This is celebrated with a special focus on ensuring the availabilty of Education to all students.

Education without doubt, is the most powerful weapon that can be used to change the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Learning ññfor people, planet, prosperity, and peace.” The primary purpose is undoubtedly to provide assistance to students all over the world. It also reaffirms the role of education as a fundamental right for the public good. Moreover, it enables the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Education, we know is the fulcrum to development.

Development, in this regard, is measured in terms of human development. Hence, the urgent need to pursue education in Nigeria with its combatant attack on illiteracy, ignorance, and superstition which are considered to be impediments to development. This year’s International Students’ Day celebration offers a universal opportunity to boost the skills and calibre of students in every corner of the world. It also discusses the various issues faced by students and awareness of corresponding preventive measures.

Many of the schools in Nigeria lack basic learning facilities. They even do not have a full complement of teachers that should teach basic subjects.

There is also gross underfunding in the education sector.

The bad condition of the school buildings and equipment are unsafe for study. The problem of chairs and tables as well as laboratory equipment and computers are a persistent one. All these among others, lead to the massive educational decline in the country.

This demands that our education stakeholders and shareholders interrogate the sector in terms of the curriculum, funding, infrastructural and human capital developments.

It is no longer news that the academic curriculum in Nigeria’s educational institutions, nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary is older than the country itself. The fundamental purpose of education is evolving since the colonial era. Hence the curriculum cannot afford to remain static.

Engaging with a curriculum such as the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB Diploma) or Cambridge international examinations can give Nigerian students the chance to learn more about other cultures and the world beyond the classroom.

There is a great need to embrace competence–based education.Thus is because, 21st century education is competence-based, where students learn to master their chosen careers through learning by practice system.

Therefore, schools’ curriculum needs to be tailored towards practical education to enable schools to produce students that will fit into the labour market with ease.

To achieve this, there is a need to evaluate the quality of teachers in our schools. The educators could be helped to upgrade their skills through special workshops, seminars, and/or grants to study abroad.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the students have had to contend with a massive loss. A survey shows a total loss of 8.9 percent in the academic year 2020–2021. The whole psychological condition of students has changed due to the online learning adaptation.

Teachers at all levels of learning in Nigeria need to upskill to meet up with demands of the new norms in the sector brought about by COVID-19.

It is highly disturbing that many teachers and educators cannot operate the social media applications needed for knowledge transfer in the contemporary setting.

Insecurity is another problem prevailing issue, befalling education in Nigeria. Mass kidnapping of school children is a pointer to the crumbling human security in the country which continues to worsen by the day. The ongoing banditry saga, like a tsunami is rocking Nigeria’s education system to create a “lost generation” of youth.

Governments at all levels should rise to the call to salvage education in Nigeria. The declining standard of the Nigeria educational system should trouble the mind of all- well-meaning Nigerians because, education is the bedrock of development.

We believe that this is the time to rethink education and rediscover the future of our youth!