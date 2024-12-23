A nation drenched in oil, yet starved for fuel

The disappearance of fuel queues might appear to be progress, but it has come at a steep cost. With petrol prices soaring to record highs, the problem has shifted from access to affordability. The implications are far-reaching, disrupting the lives of millions of Nigerians who now face difficult decisions about how to navigate the festive season.

For many, the tradition of travelling home to celebrate with family has become untenable. Chukwuka, a Lagos-based dispatch rider, captured the frustration of countless Nigerians when he lamented, “The cost of fuel makes it impossible. We’re staying in the city this year, even though it breaks my heart.”

Beyond transportation, soaring logistics costs have driven up food prices, stretching household budgets to breaking point. The ripple effects are clear: a season once defined by abundance is now characterised by sacrifice and compromise.

Read also: From queues to costs: High fuel prices redefine yuletide

Nigeria’s fuel crisis underscores a troubling paradox. As Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the country should be insulated from such challenges. Instead, its reliance on imported refined petroleum products leaves it vulnerable to global price fluctuations and currency volatility.

Despite producing over 1.4 million barrels of crude oil daily, according to Statista, Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity remains woefully inadequate. Decades of mismanagement, policy inconsistencies, and corruption have rendered the country dependent on imported fuel, perpetuating a cycle of economic instability.

Efforts to deregulate the downstream oil sector have been piecemeal and poorly implemented, often resulting in price hikes that disproportionately burden the most vulnerable. The removal of fuel subsidies, while necessary for long-term fiscal stability, has exacerbated short-term hardships without the accompanying structural reforms needed to cushion its impact.

The current crisis is a consequence of policy inertia. Expanding Nigeria’s refining capacity is not just an economic imperative but a national security priority. The ongoing rehabilitation of refineries must be expedited, with a focus on transparency and efficiency. However, infrastructure alone will not solve the problem.

“Beyond transportation, soaring logistics costs have driven up food prices, stretching household budgets to breaking point.”

Policymakers must adopt a holistic approach that balances deregulation with targeted social interventions. Subsidy removal should be accompanied by investments in public transportation, energy infrastructure, and social safety nets to mitigate its impact on low-income households.

Transparency and accountability are equally critical. Decades of opaque management in the energy sector have eroded public trust. Clear reporting on the use of oil revenues and the progress of infrastructure projects is essential to rebuild confidence and ensure that reforms deliver tangible benefits.

The fuel price crisis is emblematic of Nigeria’s broader economic struggles. Inflation remains stubbornly high, the naira continues to weaken, and wage growth lags behind rising costs. These pressures have turned the festive season into a time of reckoning for many Nigerians, forcing them to confront the widening gap between their aspirations and the reality of a stagnating economy.

Yet, the current situation also presents an opportunity. By addressing inefficiencies in the energy sector and implementing comprehensive economic reforms, Nigeria can lay the groundwork for sustainable growth. This requires political will and a commitment to long-term planning, both of which have been in short supply.

For now, Nigerians are doing what they do best—adapting to hardship with resilience and ingenuity. Families are scaling down celebrations, focusing on togetherness rather than material abundance. But resilience is not a substitute for progress.

Read also: KWASU boosts FG’s alternative fuel plan, partners Chinese firms on CNG

The government must act decisively to address the root causes of this crisis. Expanding domestic refining capacity, investing in infrastructure, and implementing targeted social policies are critical steps. Without these measures, the cycle of scarcity and affordability crisis will persist, eroding public confidence and deepening economic inequality.

This festive season, the twinkling lights and carols are overshadowed by the struggles of millions of Nigerians grappling with high fuel prices. The challenge is not just to survive the present crisis but to chart a path toward a more equitable and sustainable future.

Nigeria’s leaders must recognise that the cost of inaction is too high. Addressing the systemic failures in the energy sector and implementing meaningful reforms are not just policy options—they are imperatives. The burden of progress should not rest solely on the shoulders of ordinary citizens.

To ensure accountability and transparency, policymakers must prioritise public interest over private gain. By fostering a culture of integrity and good governance, Nigeria can regain the trust of its citizens and pave the way for lasting economic development. The question is no longer whether Nigeria can overcome this crisis but whether it has the political will to seize the opportunity for change and deliver a just and prosperous future for all. The resilience of its people deserves nothing less.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share