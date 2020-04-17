Wearing of face mask compulsory in Southwest from April 24, governors declare

The governors so the Southwest states have agreed that the wearing of face masks would become compulsory from Friday, April 24, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the region.

The governors of the six states – Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo – also dissolved the Board of Directors of O’DUA Investment Limited with immediate effect.

“The Governors further agreed that wearing of nose masks will be made compulsory for everybody coming out of their homes effective from Friday 24th April, 2020 in their respective states,” they said in a statement signed by the Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Friday evening.

The governors agreed that entry points of the six states should be closed forthwith to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“That the State Governors agreed that people involved in essential services or dealing in medicine, water and consumable items, in particular traders and market men/women should endeavour to wear nose masks while outside plying their trade to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

On O’DUA Investment, the governors declared that:”The South West Governors at its virtual meeting held on Thursday 16th April, 2020 resolved as follows: “That as Owner State Governors we dissolve the Board of Directors of ODUA Investment Limited with immediate effect. The Group Managing Director should take charge of the conglomerate’ affairs pending the constitution of a new Board.

They however, mandated the Group Managing Director of the company to take charge of the business venture bequeathed to the States by the old Western Region.

KORETIMI AKINTUNDE, Akure