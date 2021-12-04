UK adds Nigeria to its travel red list

Nigeria will be added from Monday to the red list of countries from where people arriving must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, Sajid Javid, UK Secretary of State for Health said on Saturday, as the UK government tightens requirements to come into force from Tuesday.

Travellers heading to the UK will now have to take a Covid test before their departure in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, UK government said.

Travellers will be required to submit evidence of a negative lateral flow or PCR test to enter.

Currently, people only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving.

Javid said the government’s strategy since the discovery of the Omicron variant had been to “buy time” to assess and to “put in place protective measures”, adding “we’ve always said that we would act swiftly should new data require it”.

Omicron UK’s red list

He said: “Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron”

Javid added the UK government had “been clear that we will take action if it is necessary”, adding it was important to remember vaccinations “are our first line of defence” and calling on people to get a booster dose of a Covid vaccine when called to do so by the NHS.

These tightened rules against Nigeria are seen as part of the hysteria towards Africa.