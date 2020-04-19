UCH Chairman returns negative for coronavirus after three weeks

The Chairman of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Ibrahim Bagudu Shettima has tested negative for Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Shettima who tested positive to the virus was quarantined for three weeks after which two tests carried out on him came out negative.

Toye Akinrinlola , Public Relations Officer of the hospital, on Sunday, said, “I have the pleasure to announce that after three weeks of being in quarantine, the Chairman of the Board of Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Shettima Ibrahim Bako Bagudu has tested negative to the coronavirus (COVID 19).

“Two tests were carried out on him and both returned negative. With this, he now has a clean bill of health.

“The Chairman, Shettima has urged Nigerians to observe the guidelines laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

While thanking the UCH community for their support and encouragement during the trying period, he also expressed his appreciation to the CMD, Jesse Otegbayo, a Professor, the Management of the Hospital, and all the medical personnel that attended to him while on the quarantine.

“The Board, Management, staff and students of the University College Hospital, Ibadan heartily congratulate the chairman on the clean bill of health he now has,” Akinrinola stated.

REMI FEYISIPO, Ibadan