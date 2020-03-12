Trump at risk as Brazil President tests positive for Coronavirus days after meeting

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary have tested positive for Coronavirus, Business Insider reports, noting that the president met with US Counterpart Donald Trump and his Vice recently.

Bolsonaro, who was pictured standing next to Trump about five days ago, according to the report, is currently under monitoring.

CNN alongside other international outlets confirmed Brazil’s press secretary’s infection and some noted the president was being tested.

News of the president’s infection extends a new Wave of high profiled individuals contracting the virus now declared a global epidemic by WHO.

Business Insider said the president Wass confirmed today, quoting Brazilian newspapers.