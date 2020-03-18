Tonye Cole self-isolates after flight with coronavirus patient

Tonye Cole, co-founder and group executive of Sahara Group has self-isolated himself after being on the same flight with the third coronavirus case confirmed by the Nigerian government.

The lady who tested positive had flown on the British Airways flight (BA75) from London alongside the former APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State.

“We’ve been asked by LSMOH to self-isolate,” Cole tweeted from his handle. “I’m grateful to NCDC for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into Nigeria so we are all safer.”