Three Kano task force members test positive for COVID-19

Kano State Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, has confirmed that three members of the state Taskforce on COVID-19 have been infected with the coronavirus disease.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Hajiya Hadiza Namadi, on Friday.

“With deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner of Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa hereby announces that the co-chairman and some members of Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for the coronavirus disease,” the statement said.

The statement maintained that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as of 11:15 am on Friday is 21 with one death.

Details later…

BUNMI BAILEY