Taraba takes measures to prevent outbreak, curb spread of COVID-19

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the state ministry of health to scale up measures that would prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Innocent Vakkai, the commissioner for health, who made this known weekend at a media briefing in Jalingo, said the governor directed that adequate measures be put in place to ensure prompt detection of COVID-19 carrier should the virus get to the state.

Vakkai said the ministry had commenced public education about the disease through messages on television, radio, posters and hand bills.

He added that the epidemiological unit of the ministry would soon conduct sensitisation of clinicians in all the health facilities in the State. He said that such would ensure a high index suspicion by health workers and prompt response to any suspected case.

“The ministry will procure and pre-position drugs and medical supplies in health facilities, particularly at the federal medical Centre and Specialist hospitals in Jalingo.

“For now, we want to advise people to maintain personal hygiene, imbibe the culture of regular hand washing and avoid staying in crowded places.

“In line with the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, we want to urge the people of the State to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing,” he said.

The commissioner said the government was carefully monitoring the situation and would make a statement soon considering the closure of schools and other public places.

He explained that surveillance officers were stationed at strategic locations to check people coming into the state.