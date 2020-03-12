Spanish Equality minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Spanish minister of equality, Irene Montero, has tested positive for Coronavirus. She is the first member of the country’s cabinet to be infected with the virus.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesias has also been quarantined after his partner, Equality Minister ,Irene Montero, tested positive.

The whole Spanish cabinet will be tested on Thursday (today) and the result will be announced and reported officially in the today.

The government said in a statement that the Prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, would hold all meetings through video conference starting from Thursday after minister Montero was diagnosed with Coronavirus.