Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
Coronavirus

Spanish Equality minister tests positive for Coronavirus

by
Spanish Equality minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Spanish minister of equality, Irene Montero, has tested positive for Coronavirus. She is the first member of the country’s cabinet to be infected with the virus.

The Second Deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesias has also been quarantined after his partner, Equality Minister ,Irene Montero, tested positive.

The whole Spanish cabinet will be tested on Thursday (today) and the result will be announced and reported officially in the today.

The government said in a statement that the Prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, would hold all meetings through video conference starting from Thursday after minister Montero was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

 

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine leads to…

Family of 4, teacher test negative of coronavirus

Trump stops most travelers from Europe entering America

1 of 79