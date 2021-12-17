South Africa hospitalization rate plunges in Omicron wave

South Africa’s hospital admission rate as a percentage of new Covid-19 cases identified dropped sharply in the second week of the current infection wave driven by the omicron variant, compared with the same week of the third wave. Covid infections in parts of the South African country may also be reaching a peak according to official data.

Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 infections in the second week of the fourth wave of infections were admitted to the hospital, compared with 19% in the same week of the third wave, which was driven by delta, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

Still, new cases in that week of the current wave, driven by the omicron variant, were about 20,000 a day, compared with 4,400 in the same week of the third wave, he said on an online press conference on Friday.

Infections in Gauteng, where South Africa first identified the omicron variant, may have peaked, he said. Infections in North West province may also be peaking, data presented at the press conference showed.