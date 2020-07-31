See Covid -19 as test from God, says Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has implored every citizen to see the Covid-19 pandemic as a test from God which requires a combination of faith in the Almighty and determination to defeat the common enemy by everyone adhering to the protocols that would lead to the flattening of the curve.

The Governor, who said this in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye,

congratulated Kwarans and every Muslim household on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (1441 AH), praying the Almighty God to ease the current global pandemic and insure humanity against recurrence.

Abdulrazaq specifically felicitated with and commended the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the various religious establishments for their support for the government’s preventive measures ahead of the festivities.

However, the Governor appeals to everyone particularly the Muslim community to spend the blessed Eid days to pray to God for His mercies upon humanity, as he requests that everyone celebrate Eid in their homes and in strict adherence to safety rules, declaring that, he will celebrate Eid privately with his family.

“As a Government, one of the key takeaways from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to be proactive and inventive in filling the socio-economic and infrastructural gaps that would make life easier for our people,” the statement said.

Abdulrazaq, opined that we will emerge from this pandemic stronger and better, as he wishes Kwarans and every Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid and God’s Grace to see many of such.